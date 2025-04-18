Congratulations to the 2025 OER Adoption Incentive Grant recipients, who will develop, adopt or adapt open educational resources for use in their courses with the goal of lowering overall course costs and improving student outcomes.
The awardees are:
- Shou Chun (Nathan) Chiang, Human Development and Family Sciences
- Miao He, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Deena Varner, American Literature and American Studies
- Don Shin, Professional Communication
- Maaz Amjad, Computer Science
- Sarah Schiffecker, Media and Communication
- Maria Shpeer, Communication Studies
- Ali Duffy, Theatre & Dance
- Anna Herring – Human Resource Development
- Jin Kyeong Jung, Curriculum & Instruction
- Natasha Pusch, Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work
- Priyanka Ganguly, Technical Communication & Rhetoric
- Shu-Xia Tang, Mechanical Engineering
- Wendy Chen, Political Science
Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/index.php to learn more.