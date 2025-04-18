Congratulations to the 2025 OER Adoption Incentive Grant recipients, who will develop, adopt or adapt open educational resources for use in their courses with the goal of lowering overall course costs and improving student outcomes.

The awardees are: Shou Chun (Nathan) Chiang, Human Development and Family Sciences

Miao He, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Deena Varner, American Literature and American Studies

Don Shin, Professional Communication

Maaz Amjad, Computer Science

Sarah Schiffecker, Media and Communication

Maria Shpeer, Communication Studies

Ali Duffy, Theatre & Dance

Anna Herring – Human Resource Development

Jin Kyeong Jung, Curriculum & Instruction

Natasha Pusch, Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work

Priyanka Ganguly, Technical Communication & Rhetoric

Shu-Xia Tang, Mechanical Engineering

Wendy Chen, Political Science Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/index.php to learn more.

