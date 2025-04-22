Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson’s Latinx Mental Health and Resiliency Research Lab is currently accepting applications from students. Applicants must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, and register for 3 hours of PSY 4000 credit per semester beginning Summer II (July 2025).

Assistance is typically needed with literature searches, data entry, interview transcriptions, community data collection, conducting interviews, participant recruitment, and administrative tasks such as making copies and scanning. Exceptional undergraduate students may have the opportunity to assist in designing studies and presenting results at scientific meetings or through academic publications. Research assistants will be trained and mentored by Dr. Piña-Watson and graduate students in the lab.





We are looking for students who are dependable, responsible, and interested in participating in and learning about research with Latinx populations.





If you are interested, please email Hannah Yoo (hannah.yoo@ttu.edu) for an application. All application materials are due