This webinar will consist of a presentation detailing the benefits of studying at Texas Tech, the process of applying, and a breakdown of your educational benefits as a full-time benefits eligible staff member. Afterwards, the TTU Graduate School recruitment team will take questions.

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 8/25/2025



Online



