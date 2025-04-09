Workshops include:

Best Practices in Library Research - Sept. 12

How to Conduct a Literature Review - Sept. 19

Publishing Your Research - Sept. 26

Poster Design and Presentation - Oct. 3

Managing Your Citations - Oct. 10

Identifying Grants for Research - Oct. 17

Managing Your Research Data - Oct. 24

Predatory Publishing - Oct. 31

Altmetrics and Research Impact - Nov. 7

Copyright and Fair Use - Nov. 14 You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Please register for workshops. For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.

Jointly sponsored by the Graduate School. Posted:

