Enhance your marketing and outreach skills with Meta’s Social Media Marketing certificate—free to TTU faculty and staff via Coursera Career Academy. Learn to develop content strategies, launch ad campaigns, and measure performance across Meta platforms. This self-paced certificate is great for communication, recruitment, or brand development. Eligible for educational incentive pay with proper approval under OP 70.18. Enroll today with your ttu.edu email at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-4049. Posted:

7/31/2025



Originator:

Amanda J Hooten



Email:

Amanda.J.Hooten@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

