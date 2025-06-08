First-time mothers in their third trimester or postpartum are wanted to share their experiences! We are looking for first-time mothers in the Lubbock area, who are 18 and over, to share their overall well-being and postpartum experiences. Each participant will receive a $40 gift card for their time.
Participants will fill out questionnaires and complete an interview session. This is part of a research study by Dr. Ann Mastergeorge and the Research in Early Development (RED) Lab, which has been IRB-approved.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.