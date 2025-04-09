Are you a first-year or sophomore student thinking about graduate school but not sure where to start? The McNair Explorers Program helps you explore research, build leadership skills, and prepare for future opportunities.

What You’ll Gain

· Learn what research is and how grad school can open doors.

· Connect with campus resources and develop new skills through workshops.

· Join a community of first-generation students and receive mentorship.

· Earn preference points when applying to the McNair Scholars Program or other research opportunities at Texas Tech.

Eligibility

· First-year or sophomore (any major)

· U.S. citizen or permanent resident

· First-generation college student

· Minimum 2.75 GPA