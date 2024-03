Our URC Reviewers are the superheroes of the conference! We are currently looking for reviewers to help cover poster sessions on April 9-10, 2024.

Who can review? TTU Faculty

Graduate Students

Texas Tech Staff Check out this awesome video to learn what it means to be a reviewer! Register Here! Posted:

3/5/2024



Jacy Enloe



Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu



TrUE





