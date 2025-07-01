



CALL FOR PROJECT PROPOSALS

Cross-Disciplinary Faculty Research Excellence Awards

for

i. Breakthrough Award $ 15,000

ii. Exploration Awards 3 @ $ 5,000

The faculty cross-disciplinary collaboration initiative is pleased to announce the call for applications for the 2025 Faculty Cross-Disciplinary Research

Excellence Awards.





This call is specific for project proposals that generate synergy across diverse disciplines and promote innovation in cross-disciplinary research, all in alignment with TTU’s strategic themes.

Description of Awards:

i. Breakthrough Award in Cross-Disciplinary Research (1 @ $15,000 )

The Breakthrough Award aims to promote innovative research that addresses complex societal problems using an interdisciplinary approach.

We welcome applications from faculty teams in various departments and disciplines, working on unique and collaborative projects that are expected to achieve significant breakthroughs.

ii. Exploration Award in Cross-Disciplinary Research (3 @ $5,000 each)

These Exploration Awards are designed to foster cross-disciplinary collaborative and creative ideas that have the potential to establish unique partnerships towards and exploring innovative pathways for addressing global challenges / solutions.





Eligibility:

- Only fulltime TTU faculty members are eligible to apply.

- Applicants may collaborate between various departments or provide evidence of involvement from multiple disciplines.

- Collaboration must show equitable contribution to the project.

- Collaborators must demonstrate that some percentage of their position is dedicated to research or creative activity.

- Applicants can submit a single project, indicating the specific award category they are applying for.

Proposal should include:

a- For the Breakthrough Award

1. Project Title

2. Abstract (250 words)

3. Project Proposal Components:

- Project objectives and goals

- Description of the interdisciplinary approach

- Methodology and timeline

- Major outcomes and breakthrough impact, as evidenced by examples*.

- Profiles of the team members and their respective contributions

4. Budget and Justification.

Proposal Format: Single PDF file / 12 pt font, 1” margins, single spaced, not more than 4000 words.

* Examples might include acceptance for presentation at prestigious conferences; submission of federal award proposals; invitations to present research at important venues/institutions and other research initiatives.

b- For the Exploration Award

1. Project Title

2. Abstract (250 words)

3. Brief background and Objective/Aim(s)

4. Description of the interdisciplinary team

5. Brief methodology as appropriate for the disciplines

6. Anticipated results and innovative potential for the strategic research theme

7. Budget overview that justifies the applied amount.

Proposal Format: Single PDF file / 12 pt font, 1” margins, single spaced, not more than 2000 words.

Awards:

Proposals will be reviewed by the Cross-Disciplinary Executive Committee for merit in meeting the criteria.

The top 3 proposals of Breakthrough category and the top 5 of the Exploration proposals will be selected and applicants will be contacted to present their research idea at the conference in a 10-minute talk at the conference Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Faculty Collaboration in Research.

The best Breakthrough research project will receive $ 15,000, and the top three proposals from the Exploration category will each receive each $5,000.

The awarded funds should be utilized to advance the research activities.

Timeline:

Proposals are due February 22, 2025.

Finalists will be contacted by March 22, 2025, for presentation April 11, 2025.

Submit completed proposals to Dr. Elize Bisanz (elize.bisanz@ttu.edu)

Contact Information:

For inquiries or further information, please contact Dr. Elize Bisanz (elize.bisanz@ttu.edu)

We look forward to receiving your innovative proposals and advancing groundbreaking research through cross-disciplinary collaboration at TTU.