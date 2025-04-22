Captain’s Call is an ongoing learning opportunity designed for Lab Safety Captains, lab managers, and other personnel who help oversee safety in their spaces. This month’s topic is Field Safety, and two identical sessions will be offered to accommodate different schedules:

Session 1: Wednesday, April 24 | 3:00 – 4:00 PM

Session 2: Thursday, April 25 | 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Location: Experimental Sciences Building II (ESBII) Room 406

Each session will cover essential field safety practices, hazard recognition, and best strategies for managing safety outside traditional lab environments. Whether you manage a lab, work in the field, or simply want to strengthen your safety awareness, these sessions are critical for staying compliant and proactive.

Attendance at one session is recommended for all Lab Safety Captains and any personnel involved in fieldwork activities. Bring your questions and come ready to engage!